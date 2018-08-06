South Africa

Vandalism and arson amid Cape Town taxi strike

06 August 2018 - 07:33 By TimesLIVE
One of two Golden Arrow busses that were set on fire in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on August 6 2018. No injuries were reported. It is unclear if the incidents were related to a taxi strike that was expected to affect commuters in the city.
Image: City of Cape Town

Taxis and buses were unable to transport commuters in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Monday morning‚ Traffic SA reported.

The service shared a video of buses which had been set alight in the Makhaza area in Khayelitsha.

MMC for transport and urban development Brett Herron said on Sunday the city had been informed of a possible strike by taxi operators on Monday‚ due to frustrations related to delayed internal industry leadership elections.

Herron said because MyCiTi bus drivers also rely on minibus taxis to get to work‚ some of this service’s routes may also be affected.

