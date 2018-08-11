One in five medicines in Africa is sub-standard or fake‚ say US scientists.

In southern Africa‚ Malawi has the most medicines commonly sold in sub-standard or falsified condition‚ according to pharmacists from the University of North Carolina.

South Africa’s problem is relatively small‚ they reported on Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open‚ after analysing 96 previous studies of falsified and substandard medicines in 63 low-income and middle-income countries.

In much of the developing world‚ more than 13% of essential medicines that satisfy people’s priority health care needs are problematic‚ and this rises to almost 19% in African countries.