South Africa

Search continues for body of Hout Bay fisherman

14 August 2018 - 19:28 By Tara Osborne‚ Groundup
Hout Bay was quiet on August 14 2018 as divers continued their search for the body of Deurick Van Blerk
Image: Ashraf Hendricks

On Tuesday morning‚ thousands of broken bottles littered Hout Bay harbour after a night of violent protests in which shops were looted and the Harbour Master’s office torched and trashed. The protests followed accusations that an anti-poaching patrol had shot and killed Deurick van Blerk. This was after he and two others were caught catching crayfish illegally.

Van Blerk’s partner is eight months pregnant.

Khaye Nkwanyana‚ Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries spokesperson‚ said that on Friday 10 August a SAPS special task force against poaching “arrested two suspects at sea and one suspected poacher jumped overboard and is still missing”.

After negotiations between the police and the family it was agreed that local fishermen would be included in the search. Snoekies fish-and-chips restaurant owner Justin Strong also offered his boat to aid in the search. Strong said the looters were not representatives of the Hangberg community. He said the criminal element was a small group of opportunists. A woman returned a bundle of clothing which had been stolen from the Hout Bay market during the looting. The market was expected to be closed this weekend due to damages.

Police divers and boats continue to search for the body.

This article was originally published by GroundUp.

