On Tuesday morning‚ thousands of broken bottles littered Hout Bay harbour after a night of violent protests in which shops were looted and the Harbour Master’s office torched and trashed. The protests followed accusations that an anti-poaching patrol had shot and killed Deurick van Blerk. This was after he and two others were caught catching crayfish illegally.

Van Blerk’s partner is eight months pregnant.

Khaye Nkwanyana‚ Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries spokesperson‚ said that on Friday 10 August a SAPS special task force against poaching “arrested two suspects at sea and one suspected poacher jumped overboard and is still missing”.