Two schoolgirls have been expelled from classes at Inanda Seminary in Durban for kissing each other. A grade 9 and grade 8 learner have missed school for three weeks.

Inanda Seminary is a private girls’ boarding school in Inanda.

Mother of one of the girls‚ Du Ndlovu‚ said she was called by the matron on 25 July and told to fetch her child who had been expelled.

“I went the next day to find her isolated from other learners… When I asked what had happened‚ I was told she was caught by the matron kissing the other girl for 20 minutes.”

“I took her home and we came back to the school for the hearing. As a parent I was not given a chance to speak. They asked her if she pleaded guilty or not. She pleaded not guilty. She said she had witnesses. I had also asked her and she said they did not kiss‚” said Ndlovu.

The school said one of the mothers had appealed against the sanction‚ but “the verdict and sanction were upheld in the appeal” and “the mother was informed that no further appeal will be permitted.”