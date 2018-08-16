Three pupils who allegedly got so drunk in class that they could not walk unaided after being caught at OR Tambo Secondary School in Johannesburg face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday.

Video footage of one of them‚ staggering and swaying after attempting to run away from the principal‚ went viral on social media.

The teen‚ wearing one shoe‚ was confronted by teachers in the video clip.

The Gauteng education department confirmed that the incident happened at OR Tambo Secondary School on August 6 when “three pupils were consuming what looked like water in a squeeze bottle” during class.

Later‚ a maths literacy teacher observed their behaviour as being suspicious and summoned the principal.

“It was discovered that the pupils were drunk and they were escorted to the principal’s office by other pupils because they could not walk by themselves‚” the department said in a statement. “Their parents were immediately called to the school and notified about the incident that had taken place. The three pupils are currently suspended from the school.”