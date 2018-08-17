Soweto cash-in-transit heist suspect has previous conviction

Itumeleng Manama‚ arrested with a former Luthuli House employee after a Soweto cash-in-transit heist‚ has a previous conviction of conspiracy to commit robbery. This was revealed on Friday as Manama took to the stand to apply for bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

He told the court that he had been sentenced to 11 years in prison but did not complete the sentence because he was released on parole.

But he said he had nothing to do with the heist in Dobsonville in July that he and three others were arrested in connection with.

“I intend to plead not guilty‚” Manama said in his affidavit. Magistrate John Baloyi paused the reading of the affidavit‚ saying that he was not compelled to give an explanation because it could be used against him during his trial. Baloyi gave him a chance to withdraw the statement but Manama elected not to.