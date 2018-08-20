'I don't hate Afrikaners': MiWay CEO apologises after storm erupts over 'offensive' tweet
MiWay CEO Rene Otto has apologised after one of his tweets caused an uproar on social media, with a number of Afrikaans users calling for a boycott of his company.
“The Lost Boys of Bird Island” is a must-read for white Saffas - especially Afrikaners who believe they are God’s chosen people - who are still in denial about the destruction of the Apartheid-era. It left me gutted. What do we learn from this and can we ever make amends?— Rene Otto (@reneotto5901) August 9, 2018
The tweet elicited angry responses‚ including one from AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.
What a pity that @reneotto5901 would try to create a link between Afrikaner history & paedophiles. As CEO of @miwayinsurance he seems happy to have Afrikaner clients, whilst insulting them. If I could have it my way, Otto would be on his way. https://t.co/v29FlUH90X— Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) August 18, 2018
Clearly the man is labelling all Afikaaners under one label to his peril .We suggets a boycot of Miway by all Afrikaaner clients. We demand an apology from this ignorant individual https://t.co/cdNGWFQfZC— simaxis (@simaxis) August 18, 2018
As a Proud South African and Afrikaner I am dissapointed! You are a CEO that leads a workforce of thousands, how can you say its in your personal capacity? You are as a leader supposed to influence your people. So @MiWay you cant sit back and do nothing!— Cobus Crous (@CrousCobus) August 20, 2018
Others called for a boycott of MiWay.
Miway as a company, must distance itself from this oke, and fire him as well. If not face total boycott of their products/services until such time that it happens. https://t.co/QSMWao5nHe— Selwyn (@selwyn458) August 20, 2018
Is it time we boycott #miway just like they did with spurs?— Don't fall for crap (@Thebe_TT) August 20, 2018
All Afrikaners, decent and not, will drop MIWAY as the wrong way, and take their hard earned money elsewhere.— Stephen le Roux (@KuluRoux) August 19, 2018
However‚ talkshow host Redi Tlhabi saw nothing wrong with Otto’s tweet.
Nothing wrong with Rene's tweets. His reference to Afrikaners is not general accusation of paedophilia but reference to history. It's an invitation for people to fully confront what some of their prominent leaders did with the power invested in them. A power invested by whom?🤔 https://t.co/UVgjewv8l0— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 20, 2018
@Reneotto5901 I support you, and understand your comments on the lost boys of bird island in context. I will be signing up for MiWay. Don’t be bullied by anyone.— Kieno Kammies (@KienoKammies) August 20, 2018
Whilst I disagree with Otto (an Afrikaner), as an Afriforum member, I also disagree with boycotts that other members are propagating. I hope it is not Afriforum's official stance to boycott Miway.— Lood Louis🇿🇦 (@CoolLood) August 18, 2018
We seem to boycott predominantly Afrikaner businesses like Spur, Miway but not 702.
Following the Twitter reaction‚ Otto first apologised on the platform and later issued a statement. In the statement‚ Otto said the tweet was sent in his personal capacity and did not reflect the views of MiWay.
Otto said his intention with the tweet‚ while provocative‚ was not to hurt any person or culture‚ but to encourage the reading of the book and to challenge all South Africans‚ in particular Afrikaans-speaking South Africans‚ which included him‚ to debate the role of nation-building.
“In retrospect‚ I failed dismally‚” Otto said.
I don’t hate Afrikaners, nor do I blame them for the atrocities described in the book, and I repeat my apology for creating that impression. Please read the book and make up your own mind about the abuse of power described in it. Isn’t chilling that the co-author is dead?— Rene Otto (@reneotto5901) August 17, 2018
He said once he became aware of the hurt and offence he caused‚ he posted an unconditional apology on Twitter.
“I want to repeat that apology here. I take full responsibility for my actions ‚ I should have known better. It is not in my nature to be hurtful or offensive‚ yet‚ the reaction to my tweet is testament to the fact that my words did hurt and offend. I have only myself to blame for this.”
My official statement to clarify the controversy surrounding the “Lost Boys”- tweet, attached. pic.twitter.com/RlJsgOszGN— Rene Otto (@reneotto5901) August 19, 2018
Otta added that he wished to make himself clear that "I don't hate Afrikaaners and I never said so. I also don't believe all Afrikaners or South Africans are bad and never said so. I also never said or implied that all Afrikaners are paedophiles and murderers."
Last year‚ MiWay weathered a storm when an email was widely shared‚ purportedly from the company assessor discussing a managerial decision to reject 90% of claims by black people because they were supposed to be easy targets and were “baboons”.
The email turned out to be fake.