'I don't hate Afrikaners': MiWay CEO apologises after storm erupts over 'offensive' tweet

He said once he became aware of the hurt and offence he caused‚ he posted an unconditional apology on Twitter.

“I want to repeat that apology here. I take full responsibility for my actions ‚ I should have known better. It is not in my nature to be hurtful or offensive‚ yet‚ the reaction to my tweet is testament to the fact that my words did hurt and offend. I have only myself to blame for this.”