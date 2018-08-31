When she was only 10‚ a Khayelitsha girl became the victim of a serial rapist. Along with her innocence‚ Aviwe Hoya stole 50c and her lunch box.

The girl was one of Hoya’s five victims in 2011 and 2012‚ and on Friday he began five life sentences handed down the previous day at the high court in Cape Town.

Judge Kate Savage sentenced him to another 58 years in total on counts of robbery and kidnapping which he committed against each of his victims.

She called Hoya‚ who was born in Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape but lived in Khayelitsha‚ a “calculated serial offender who must be removed from society”.