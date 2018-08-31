Serial rapist of terrified schoolgirls locked up for life
When she was only 10‚ a Khayelitsha girl became the victim of a serial rapist. Along with her innocence‚ Aviwe Hoya stole 50c and her lunch box.
The girl was one of Hoya’s five victims in 2011 and 2012‚ and on Friday he began five life sentences handed down the previous day at the high court in Cape Town.
Judge Kate Savage sentenced him to another 58 years in total on counts of robbery and kidnapping which he committed against each of his victims.
She called Hoya‚ who was born in Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape but lived in Khayelitsha‚ a “calculated serial offender who must be removed from society”.
One of his victims committed suicide last year‚ six years after her ordeal as a 13-year-old damaged her so deeply that she “feared anything to do with men”‚ according to Savage.
During the rapes‚ he threatened victims with a knife‚ sometimes chasing them as they tried to flee‚ and threatened to murder them if they ever spoke about what he had done.
After raping them he stole their lunch boxes or loose change before leaving them to go to school. His oldest victim was 18.
All his victims‚ except the teenager who committed suicide‚ testified against him. Some of them did so via closed-circuit TV because they were too traumatised to face him.
He denied all of the charges against him and accused his victims of lying. But DNA evidence from each attack proved his guilt.
Savage said Hoya‚ 26‚ showed no remorse for his crimes and there were no mitigating circumstances which could justify a lighter sentence.
“He not only decimated the lives and childhood of his victims but also caused major damage to their families‚ and in one case the mother of one of the victims was hospitalised for depression‚” said Savage.
“The accused blatantly and viciously disregarded the fundamental human rights‚ human dignity and bodily integrity of the young complainants.”