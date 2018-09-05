South Africa

Labour law expert among 3 new electoral commissioners

05 September 2018 - 08:24 By Timeslive
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. File photo.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. File photo.
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

The National Assembly has approved three new commissioners in the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)‚ selecting from a pool of eight candidates proposed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

The three are Judge Dhayanithie Pillay‚ Nomsa Praisy Masuku and Mosotho Simon Moepya. Their names will be sent to the president as a recommendation from parliament.

Judge Pillay is one of South Africa’s leading labour law experts‚ with over 15 years of experience as a judge; 10 of which were spent at the Labour Court of South Africa‚ the ANC in parliament said in a statement. She has been sitting on the High Court bench in KwaZulu-Natal since 2010. She currently holds the position of Extraordinary Professor at the University of Pretoria.

Controversial former chief electoral officer Mosotho Moepya recommended for vacancy on IEC

Controversial former chief electoral officer Mosotho Moepya is among three candidates to be recommended by Parliament’s portfolio committee on home ...
Politics
7 days ago

Candidates for IEC positions grilled over voter addresses issue

The issue of the Electoral Commission of SA securing addresses for the voters role has been highlighted during interviews to fill vacancies coming up ...
News
2 months ago

Dr Masuku is currently the Electoral Commission’s deputy chief electoral officer responsible for outreach. She previously headed Standard Bank’s Corporate Social Investment Unit. Before she joined Standard Bank‚ she worked for the Electoral Commission of South Africa for eight years in various roles. Masuku has a PhD in English from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Moepya has served in the IEC for more than 18 years. He spent five years as the chief electoral officer of the IEC‚ where he oversaw both the 2014 National and Provincial Elections and the 2016 Municipal Elections.

Most read

  1. Doctors in private practice opposed to relocation by government South Africa
  2. Labour law expert among 3 new electoral commissioners South Africa
  3. Gwede should stop dithering and stand before Zondo South Africa
  4. A third of Nigerians want to emigrate‚ but not to South Africa Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg
Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far
X