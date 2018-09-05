The National Assembly has approved three new commissioners in the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)‚ selecting from a pool of eight candidates proposed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

The three are Judge Dhayanithie Pillay‚ Nomsa Praisy Masuku and Mosotho Simon Moepya. Their names will be sent to the president as a recommendation from parliament.

Judge Pillay is one of South Africa’s leading labour law experts‚ with over 15 years of experience as a judge; 10 of which were spent at the Labour Court of South Africa‚ the ANC in parliament said in a statement. She has been sitting on the High Court bench in KwaZulu-Natal since 2010. She currently holds the position of Extraordinary Professor at the University of Pretoria.