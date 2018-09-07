South Africa

Brazil goes nuts after SA cops 'assault' its envoy

07 September 2018 - 06:13 By BONGANI FUZILE
The alleged incident is being dealt with at the highest level.
The Embassy of the Federative Republic of Brazil has called for an urgent meeting with the “highest possible level of authority” of South Africa after one its agents was allegedly assaulted by Johannesburg Metro Police Division (JMPD) officers.

The embassy agent was transporting other senior Brazilian dignitaries when they were stopped at a roadblock near Midrand on the N1 on June 26. A letter to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation says the agent was pulled out of the vehicle, put in the back of a police truck and driven to a clinic where his blood samples were allegedly taken “without his consent”.

JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar said officers who misbehave must be reported to their internal affairs unit.

Brazilian Embassy spokesperson Gustavo Carneiro would not comment on matters involving its staff, and the department is yet to respond to queries.

