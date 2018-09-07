More Africans reading books on cell phones‚ research finds

African mobile users spent more than four million hours reading books on their mobile phones in 2018.

This milestone represents an increase of 32% from the same time period last year.

These findings were announced by Opera and Worldreader.

Worldreader is an organisation that provides students and their families with a free digital library on e-readers and mobile phones while Opera is a web browser developed by a Norwegian company‚ Opera Software SAS.

The companies’ partnership started in 2015 with the aim of bringing free e-books to millions of mobile users in Africa through Opera Mini‚ the leading mobile browser in data compression.