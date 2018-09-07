South Africa

Shop and awe: Black farmers' group 'triggered spaza raids'

07 September 2018 - 07:00 By Katharine Child
Residents of Jabavu in Soweto loot a foreign-owned tuck shop on August 29 2018.
Residents of Jabavu in Soweto loot a foreign-owned tuck shop on August 29 2018.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Farmers United of South Africa (Fusa), a group whose mission is to become a “major black economic force”, appears to have been among the first to spread rumours on social media about fake food.

The resulting violence against foreign shop owners in Soweto, who were falsely accused of selling “fake food”, caused the deaths of four people last week.

A video of Fusa members raiding a foreign-owned shop went viral a week before the violence broke out and appears to be the first social media post around fake food. But when contacted for comment, Fusa said: “The relevant authorities will surely respond to your requests. Keep calm, as you are doing your job, so are our authorities.”

Most read

  1. TOM EATON: Ja well, no spine: gutless ANC owes Zuma, carrier of our sins South Africa
  2. Control officer 'assumed' line was clear before signalling second train onto ... South Africa
  3. Queue no more: Online licence booking system is taking off South Africa
  4. Shop and awe: Black farmers' group 'triggered spaza raids' South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X