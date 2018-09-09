South Africa

Five babies die from klebsiella at Vosloorus hospital‚ hospital CEO suspended

09 September 2018 - 11:55 By Ernest Mabuza
Baby.
Baby.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

Five babies have now died from antibiotic-resistant Klebsiella at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus as the hospital shuts down wards and struggles to find the source of this bacteria.

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said he discovered this when he visited the hospital last week to check up on sources who had told him that more babies had died after it was revealed two weeks ago that two out of seven babies infected with Klebsiella had died.

“I was informed that Klebsiella infection has been confirmed in 11 babies‚ five of whom have died.

“The first baby died on July 9‚ another in early August‚ two babies died on August 25 and another baby on August 28. They were all vulnerable low-weight premature infants‚” Bloom said on Sunday.

Clamping the umbilical cord straight after birth is bad for a baby’s health

Umbilical cord blood is not a waste product
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Bloom said the remaining infected babies had been isolated to prevent further infection‚ and the neonatal and labour wards had been thoroughly scrubbed down.

Bloom also welcomed the decision by the Gauteng Health Department to put the hospital’s CEO‚ Nomonde Mqhayi-Mbambo‚ on special leave as she allegedly ignored warnings by staff that overcrowding in the neonatal ward had increased the risk of infection.

Bloom said Dr Jatin Ganda had been tasked to oversee operations at the hospital until an acting CEO was appointed.

New maternity and neonatal patients had been diverted to other hospitals.

Bloom said there was a team from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases which was trying to find the source of the outbreak.

“It is very distressing that so many babies have died from a preventable hospital-acquired infection.

“This troubled hospital needs new leadership and the filling of critical staff vacancies so that quality care is provided to all patients‚” Bloom said.

READ MORE:

Newborn found in dustbin in Durban

Another newborn baby has been discovered dead in a dustbin in central Durban.
News
5 days ago

Poor healthcare behind 6 out of 10 preventable deaths: study

Nearly six in 10 deaths from treatable conditions in low- and middle-income countries result from low-quality healthcare - a bigger killer than ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

India detains mother over dead baby in plane toilet

A 19-year-old woman was detained after a dead newborn baby was found in the toilet of an Indian passenger plane, police told AFP Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Smokehouse and Grill restaurant forced to close in wake of Catzavelos racism ... News
  2. Prasa slammed for failing to co-fund rail enforcement unit in wake of commuter ... News
  3. ‘Mark Minnie was anti-suicide’ - co-author of Lost Boys of Bird Island speaks ... News
  4. Man arrested with 478 mandrax tablets in Kimberley News
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Firefighter’s family grieve the loss of their brother, Khathutshelo Muedi
Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
X