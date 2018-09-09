Five babies die from klebsiella at Vosloorus hospital‚ hospital CEO suspended

Five babies have now died from antibiotic-resistant Klebsiella at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus as the hospital shuts down wards and struggles to find the source of this bacteria.

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said he discovered this when he visited the hospital last week to check up on sources who had told him that more babies had died after it was revealed two weeks ago that two out of seven babies infected with Klebsiella had died.

“I was informed that Klebsiella infection has been confirmed in 11 babies‚ five of whom have died.

“The first baby died on July 9‚ another in early August‚ two babies died on August 25 and another baby on August 28. They were all vulnerable low-weight premature infants‚” Bloom said on Sunday.