South Africa

IN PICTURES | FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018

09 September 2018 - 10:56 By times live
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. Treyvone Moo poses for a portrait.
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. Treyvone Moo poses for a portrait.
Image: ALON SKUY

The FNB Joburg Art Fair, which has been billed as "Africa’s leading contemporary art expo", returns to the Sandton Convention Centre this year.

Since 2008, the FNB Joburg Art Fair has hosted over 200 galleries, non-profits and institutions.

The focus of this year's celebration: celebrating galleries who have grown with the fair; artists who drive the discourse; patrons who have unwaveringly supported the fair and the audience whose curiosity has only grown over the years. It runs until September 9, 2018.

FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. Works by Mario Macilau.
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. Works by Mario Macilau.
Image: ALON SKUY
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. A work by Yinka Shonibare at The Goodman Gallery.
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. A work by Yinka Shonibare at The Goodman Gallery.
Image: ALON SKUY
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. Abraham Vincent, looks at a piece by Angus Taylor, at The Everard Read Gallery.
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. Abraham Vincent, looks at a piece by Angus Taylor, at The Everard Read Gallery.
Image: Alon Skuy
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. A Crescendo of Ecstasy by Mary Sibande.
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. A Crescendo of Ecstasy by Mary Sibande.
Image: Alon Skuy
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. A visitor to the fair.
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. A visitor to the fair.
Image: Alon Skuy
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. A woman walks past a sculpture by Lionel Smit sculpture at Everard Read.
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. A woman walks past a sculpture by Lionel Smit sculpture at Everard Read.
Image: Alon Skuy
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. An elaborate installation by artist Gina Waldman adorns the Everard Read booth.
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. An elaborate installation by artist Gina Waldman adorns the Everard Read booth.
Image: Alon Skuy
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. Ayanda Mabulu, represented by The Kalashnikov Gallery, does a performance piece.
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. Ayanda Mabulu, represented by The Kalashnikov Gallery, does a performance piece.
Image: Alon Skuy
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. A visitor to the fair looks at work by Cyril Oma.
FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018. September 7, 2018. A visitor to the fair looks at work by Cyril Oma.
Image: ALON SKUY

Most read

  1. Three men killed in separate shack fires in Cape Town South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018 South Africa
  3. McBride to tell Zondo commission about police 'death squad' South Africa
  4. SIU head vows to deal an even hand to officials and politicians alike who ... News
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Firefighter’s family grieve the loss of their brother, Khathutshelo Muedi
Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
X