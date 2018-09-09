IN PICTURES | FNB Joburg Art Fair 2018

The FNB Joburg Art Fair, which has been billed as "Africa’s leading contemporary art expo", returns to the Sandton Convention Centre this year.

Since 2008, the FNB Joburg Art Fair has hosted over 200 galleries, non-profits and institutions.

The focus of this year's celebration: celebrating galleries who have grown with the fair; artists who drive the discourse; patrons who have unwaveringly supported the fair and the audience whose curiosity has only grown over the years. It runs until September 9, 2018.