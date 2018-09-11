Don't blame the dagga: 5 scary AI predictions made by Elon Musk

Musk says he is no longer fearful about AI because he has taken on a “fatalist attitude” towards it. But for those of us who have not yet fully considered what the future of AI could mean for the human race, here's a recap of what Musk said to Rogan about it:

1. “It’s going to be tempting to use AI as a weapon. In fact, it will be used as a weapon.”

Musk states that one of the biggest problems with AI will be humans using it against each other. There are already concerns about AI weaponry, so maybe he has point.

2. “The percentage of intelligence that is not human is increasing and eventually we will represent a very small percentage of intelligence.”

This point could be taken as the summary of Musk's AI argument in the interview. He believes that as AI develops, humans will not be able to keep up with it.

WATCH | Elon Musk talks AI with Joe Rogan