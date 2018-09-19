Davison’s ordeal in New Zealand began in 2004 when his mother‚ Patricia‚ a retired doctor who had worked all over the world and spent the last 10 years of her life in Dunedin‚ was diagnosed with cancer.

The professor flew to New Zealand to take care of her before she died in October 2006. He kept a moving diary of her slow‚ painful decline.

After she died he wrote a book‚ Before We Say Goodbye. His initial manuscript detailed how he fed his mother a lethal dose of morphine to end her suffering.

Patricia tried in vain to starve herself to death‚ and then begged her son to kill her. “I prepared to give her what I calculated would be a lethal drink of crushed morphine tablets‚” Davison wrote in his manuscript.

“I held it in front of her and said: ‘If you drink this‚ you will die.’ I really wanted to be so absolutely sure that there was no hesitation. She answered‚ ‘You’re a wonderful son'.”

Davison’s confession was edited out of the book‚ but was later leaked to newspapers in New Zealand.

Soon after the book appeared‚ Davison told the Otago Daily Times: “I decided to publish the book of my experiences and the circumstances I found myself in to help others think about the issues surrounding death. I hope the book helps people to be less afraid of death.

In the 2014 interview‚ Davison said he believed there was a lot of support for a change in legislation‚ and his family was “very supportive” of his work in promoting the legalisation of euthanasia.