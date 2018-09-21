South Africa

Bring it on, says Thuli to Ajay Gupta

21 September 2018 - 06:17 By Karyn Maughan
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has urged Ajay Gupta to release the recording of his interview with her so  “the public can decide if I was biased or asked leading questions”.

She was responding to Gupta’s affidavit to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which was released to Times Select on Thursday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Gupta claims Madonsela asked “leading questions” about former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, when she interviewed him about the family’s alleged attempts to bribe Jonas.

