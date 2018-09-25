The driver of a Porsche was gunned down on the streets of Bedfordview‚ Gauteng‚ on Monday.

Captain Andre de Jager on Tuesday told TimesLIVE that the victim had just had lunch at a Bedfordview restaurant and was on his way home when he was suddenly attacked.

"He stopped at the traffic lights and two suspects on a motorbike stopped near him. They shot him through his open window‚" said De Jager.

De Jager could not say how many shots were fired‚ nor how many had hit the driver.

"He drove about 100 metres‚ stopped his vehicle‚ got out and then collapsed outside‚" said De Jager.

Despite speculation about underworld links‚ police said the motive for the brazen hit was unclear at this stage. De Jager said the victim was 43 years old.

"He cannot be named because not all his family has been notified. They are currently overseas‚" De Jager added.