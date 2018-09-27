Outrage as another government building catches fire
A blaze broke out at another government building in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday.
Delta House‚ which houses the Gauteng department of social development‚ caught fire in the afternoon.
The Public Servants Association (PSA) said it regularly complained about unsafe working conditions employees often face in government buildings.
“The PSA will also like to express its dismay at the management of Gauteng social development after they evacuated the building without alerting other employees or even making sure that workers are safe as there are no alarms in the building to warn employees of the danger. This just shows a lack of disregard to workers’ safety at all levels‚” PSA general manager Ivan Fredericks said.
“The Tshwane emergency services could not assure that the incident will not occur again.”
According to the PSA‚ an employee called maintenance to fix their broken air-conditioner but instead returned later to an office full of smoke.
The PSA demanded that the building be investigated and said it would address its members on Friday.
This comes only weeks after three firefighters died in a fire at the Bank of Lisbon building in the Johannesburg CBD. The building was occupied by several government departments.
On Thursday‚ firefighters broke their silence about the fire on September 5.
The firefighter who found the corpses of two of his colleagues inside has not been debriefed on what led to the men – and another who fell from the 23rd floor – to lose their lives.
They also revealed firefighters’ supervisors were yet to debrief them and not all of them had had counselling.
“To be honest‚ I don’t know about a debriefing. Two hours after the rescue‚ I left. I’m not sure if there was a debriefing after that‚” said Tebogo Khoduga‚ who discovered the bodies of two of his colleagues when he rushed into the building to try to save them.
“But we have to have a debriefing to say what we did right and what we did wrong‚” he said.
His colleague‚ Muzikayise Zwane‚ said: “If it [the debriefing] happened‚ they should have called us‚ the people who were on the scene. If they didn’t call us‚ it means it hasn’t happened.”
Zwane had witnessed how their third colleague lay sprawled on the ground after falling from the 23rd floor. He has not yet had any counselling following the ordeal‚ but has instead already returned to work.
- Additional reporting by Naledi Shange