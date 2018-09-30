A five-year-old was killed and 20 people injured in Sebokeng‚ Gauteng‚ on Saturday when an alleged drunk driver ploughed into a crowd at a wedding celebration.

This was one of several fatal incidents in the province at the weekend.

“A man was arrested after he drove with his Jeep vehicle into a group of people at a wedding party. Six of the victims were seriously injured and 14 others sustained slight injuries‚” police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said on Sunday.

The girl was seriously injured and later died in hospital.

The driver - who was allegedly drunk - is one of over 200 people arrested for various crimes in the province over the weekend.