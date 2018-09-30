Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba says he is willing to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture should he be required to do so‚ but that he doesn’t think it will be necessary.

He was responding to questions on Twitter after announcing on Saturday night that he was prepared to respond to allegations regarding state capture.

Malusi kicked off the session by stating: “Let me set aside the next hour to addressing the narrative that I was ever/am captured by the Guptas. I undertake to address every direct allegation underpinning this narrative. Arbitrary and speculative insults‚ however‚ I will respectfully ignore. Please talk to me ...”

One of the questions was whether he would be prepared to appear before the Zondo Commission led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Malusi responded: “Yes. I am willing to appear before Judge Zondo anytime he decides it is necessary that I do so. That said‚ I doubt he will ever decide that it is.”