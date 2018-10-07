SA officially conveyed its condolences on Sunday to the government and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where dozens of people died and were burnt when a tanker truck collided with a bus.

The vehicles collided on Saturday in the village of Mbuba. As fuel leaked out of the tanker‚ and people tried to collect it‚ it caught fire leaving more than 100 people with second-degree burns. More than 60 people were killed.

“The SA government‚ on behalf of the people of SA‚ has conveyed a message of condolences to the government and people of the DRC‚ and particularly to the families of all the victims of an oil tanker that collided with a vehicle on an arterial highway in the west of the DRC‚” said the department of international relations and cooperation in a statement on Sunday.

“It is reported that at least 60 people died and scores suffered serious burns following the accident that occurred on a highway‚ linking the capital Kinshasa to the country's sole seaport at Matadi on the Atlantic Ocean.

“The SA government extends its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and further wishes the injured a speedy recovery.”

In 2010‚ at least 230 people died in the DRC when a fuel tanker overturned and exploded‚ unleashing a fire ball that tore through homes and cinemas packed with people watching World Cup soccer‚ according to Reuters.