South Africa

SA sends condolences to DRC after tanker tragedy that killed 60 people

07 October 2018 - 16:21 By Timeslive
International relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
International relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Image: Lauren Mulligan

SA officially conveyed its condolences on Sunday to the government and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where dozens of people died and were burnt when a tanker truck collided with a bus.

The vehicles collided on Saturday in the village of Mbuba. As fuel leaked out of the tanker‚ and people tried to collect it‚ it caught fire leaving more than 100 people with second-degree burns. More than 60 people were killed.

“The SA government‚ on behalf of the people of SA‚ has conveyed a message of condolences to the government and people of the DRC‚ and particularly to the families of all the victims of an oil tanker that collided with a vehicle on an arterial highway in the west of the DRC‚” said the department of international relations and cooperation in a statement on Sunday.

“It is reported that at least 60 people died and scores suffered serious burns following the accident that occurred on a highway‚ linking the capital Kinshasa to the country's sole seaport at Matadi on the Atlantic Ocean.

“The SA government extends its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and further wishes the injured a speedy recovery.”

In 2010‚ at least 230 people died in the DRC when a fuel tanker overturned and exploded‚ unleashing a fire ball that tore through homes and cinemas packed with people watching World Cup soccer‚ according to Reuters.

Tanzania buries ferry disaster dead as toll hits 224

Tanzania declared the whole nation was in mourning Sunday as the first dozen bodies were buried from a devastating ferry capsize on Lake Victoria ...
News
14 days ago

More than 300 injured in Kempton Park train crash

No deaths, but 300 injuries in Kempton Park train crash.
News
2 days ago

Twenty dead in aeroplane crash in South Sudan

A plane crash in South Sudan killed 20 people, including an Anglican bishop and four foreigners, regional spokesman Taban Abel Aguek has said. ...
News
27 days ago

Most read

  1. Nigeria central bank may reduce $8.1bn MTN repatriation demand Business
  2. Hundreds of dogs hound Theresa May for 'Wooferendum' on Brexit World
  3. Wife of Israeli prime minister goes on trial for fraud World
  4. SA sends condolences to DRC after tanker tragedy that killed 60 people South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X