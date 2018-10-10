Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan is on Wednesday expected to testify how Jacob Zuma made it difficult for her to do her job and how his friends‚ the Guptas‚ pressured her into scrapping a lucrative flight route to benefit their business interests.

Hogan is expected to tell all when the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture resumes on Wednesday. Last year‚ at the funeral of her late husband‚ struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada‚ Hogan described Zuma as a president who had “gone rogue” and “defied his own party”.

The struggle stalwart is expected to give evidence about the events building up to Zuma’s 2010 cabinet reshuffle and her knowledge of the reasons she was fired. She was one of seven ministers removed during the first of Zuma’s 11 cabinet reshuffles.

Hogan‚ who served as public enterprises minister between 2009 and 2010‚ will attest to the pressure she endured by members of the controversial Gupta family and their business associates to scrap a lucrative flight route between Johannesburg and Mumbai‚ which at the time was dominated by South African Airways.