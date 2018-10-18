Twitter gobsmacked at SARS IT boss's testimony at Nugent Commission

Video clips of the IT Chief officer at SARS, Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, testifying at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday has left many South Africans gobsmacked, with some even questioning her health.

Makhekhe-Mokhuane first made headlines after an interview with Sakina Kamwendo on SABC's Morning LIVE went viral.

She was asked about IT restructuring but spoke about bursary programmes and then asked for "protection from yourself."