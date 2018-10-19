South Africa

Oscar Pistorius grandfather dies‚ aged 101

19 October 2018 - 14:32 By Timeslive
Image: Leo Pistorius via Facebook

Hendrik Pistorius‚ grandfather of infamous athlete Oscar Pistorius‚ has died.

In tribute‚ one of Henbdrik's four sons‚ Leo Pistorius‚ posted a photo of his father on Facebook.

He told You magazine that his 101-year-old father had been admitted to hospital for a minor operation‚ but died shortly after midnight.

Hendrik's spouse‚ Gerti‚ was 92 when she died in October 2016.

Oscar's maternal grandmother‚ Joyce Bekker‚ died in August 2017‚ at the age of 93.

The former Blade Runner is serving six years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend‚ Reeva Steenkamp‚ in 2013. 

