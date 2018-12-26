Two killed, five injured in head-on collision on N1

Two women were killed and five other people - including a one-year-old girl - were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles on the N1 freeway near the Kroonvaal Plaza in Kroonstad in the Free State on Wednesday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly before 6am to find one light motor vehicle lying on its side on the side of the road while the second was found in the road. Debris from both vehicles was found spread across the entire scene, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the bodies of two women lying outside their vehicles. Unfortunately, both women had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

“Five other patients were attended to on the scene. A one-year-old girl was found lying in her car seat in a critical condition while a man, believed to be 25 years old, was found lying near one of the vehicles, also in a critical condition. Three other patients were found with moderate injuries.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the critically injured child was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter while the critically injured man was airlifted by another private medical helicopter, both to nearby hospitals,” Meiring said.

The three other injured victims were transported by ambulance to nearby facilities, he added.