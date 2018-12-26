South Africa

Two killed, five injured in head-on collision on N1

26 December 2018 - 13:02 By TimesLIVE
Two people were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision near the Kroonvaal Plaza on the N1.
Two people were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision near the Kroonvaal Plaza on the N1.
Image: Supplied.

Two women were killed and five other people - including a one-year-old girl - were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles on the N1 freeway near the Kroonvaal Plaza in Kroonstad in the Free State on Wednesday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly before 6am to find one light motor vehicle lying on its side on the side of the road while the second was found in the road. Debris from both vehicles was found spread across the entire scene, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the bodies of two women lying outside their vehicles. Unfortunately, both women had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

“Five other patients were attended to on the scene. A one-year-old girl was found lying in her car seat in a critical condition while a man, believed to be 25 years old, was found lying near one of the vehicles, also in a critical condition. Three other patients were found with moderate injuries.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the critically injured child was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter while the critically injured man was airlifted by another private medical helicopter, both to nearby hospitals,” Meiring said.

The three other injured victims were transported by ambulance to nearby facilities, he added. 

MORE

Bold new move to take death off SA roads

Traffic authority out to make it harder to get and keep licence
News
3 days ago

Time to get serious about needless, preventable road deaths

Driver training, behaviour and attitudes on the road could change drastically if the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has its way.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Beware! Drunk drivers to be jailed without blood test

Breathalyser readings taken on the spot will be used in evidence in court instead of blood tests, says transport minister.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. France drops probe into attack that sparked Rwanda genocide Africa
  2. Christmas is like a ‘thunderstorm’: Zuma South Africa
  3. Blaze continues to rage near Hermanus South Africa
  4. Gauteng welcomes more than 300 Christmas babies South Africa
  5. N3 gears up for bumper volume of traffic South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X