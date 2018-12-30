KZN paramedic stabbed as he reports for work

"It is worrying that a health worker in full uniform going on duty can be attacked by thugs in this manner. We are glad he survived," Dhlomo said after the visit."

During the visit, Nzuza recounted his ordeal to Dhlomo and described how his colleagues came to help him.

"Listening to his ordeal, one can only conclude that these people who attacked him must have been under the influence of something that really made them not to be in touch with reality for you cannot explain how people can find a health worker in full uniform, ready to go and perform his duties, and attack him the way they did,” Dhlomo said.

He said a health worker was a critical staff member.

“Even during the period of our massive protests against apartheid rule, health professionals were allowed to go through to hospitals and clinics because they could be going to save the lives of our people injured by the apartheid police.”

Dhlomo said the behaviour of these thugs hindered health professionals from performing their national duty.

“We hope that the SAPS can do whatever it takes to apprehend these perpetrators of social ills," said Dhlomo.

And in another incident, an ambulance carrying a patient was attacked by a crowd in the Amaoti area north of Durban on Sunday morning.