SA citizens warned about 'unacceptable' conduct abroad

01 January 2019 - 11:45 By TimesLIVE
International relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has issued a warning to South Africans travelling abroad. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

International relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu says it is unacceptable for South Africans to be involved in activities that destabilise other countries.

South African High Commissioner to Mozambique Mandisi Mpahlwa sent a report to Sisulu about charges against Andre Mayer Hanekom related to his alleged aiding of an extreme jihadist group that is destabilising the northern part of Mozambique.

Activities by the jihadist group have been linked to the deaths of more than 100 people in the area.

Sisulu issued a statement on Tuesday saying the incident was viewed in a serious light. South African law enforcement agencies had been asked to investigate the charges, with the aim of ensuring that no citizen becomes involved in destabilising other countries.

“The people of South Africa and Mozambique share a very deep political history and very strong economic relations. It is not acceptable that a South African citizen is in court for alleged [involvement] in extreme jihadists activities that resulted in loss of life. South African citizens should spread love and peace across the SADC area, continent and the world,” Sisulu said.

More than 800 South Africans are in prisons across the world for crimes, including fraud, drug possession and violent crimes, with the majority in the Americas for drug-related convictions.

“We are very concerned about South Africans in prisons across the world, but we are specifically concerned about South Africans who are involved in crimes and activities that seek to destabilise democratically-elected states. We have asked law enforcement agencies to look deeper into this matter. South Africans must spread peace and also be agents of economic development and political stability wherever they go,” Sisulu added.

South Africa takes up its non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the start of 2019 for a two-year term. The issue of extremist groups operating on the continent will be high on the agenda.

