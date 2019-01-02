South Africa

Showroom vehicle thieves posed as guards to allay suspicion when alarm went off

02 January 2019 - 12:06 By TimesLIVE
This Ford dealership in Northcliff lost five vehicles to a gang of robbers over the festive season.
Image: Ford Maher via Facebook

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the audacious theft of high-end vehicles from the showroom floor of a dealership in Northcliff, Johannesburg.

Paul Maher Ford revealed in a statement on Facebook that seven suspects robbed its dealership on Beyers Naude Drive at 10.30pm on December 29, escaping with "five high-end vehicles from the floor".

The stolen vehicles are an orange Wildtrak 4x4; a white Ranger XLT 4x4; a white Ranger FX4 2.2 double cab; a silver Everest 3.2 XLT; and a white Everest 3.2 LTD.

The suspects gained entry to the dealership by cutting through the tin roof, said Ford Maher
Image: Ford Maher via Facebook

Sharing CCTV footage of the suspects, the dealership said: "Two of the suspects first arrived and gained control of the night guard, tying him up and stripping him of his uniform at gunpoint.

"One of the suspects then put his uniform on and posed as the guard when armed response vehicles arrived for the alarm activation."

The dealership said the suspects gained entry to the showroom by cutting through the tin roof and used grinders to open the safes in order to access the cars' keys.

Captain Xoli Mbele said on Wednesday that Johannesburg Central detectives had arrested five suspects between the ages of 23 to 27 for business robbery.

The suspects are due to appear in court in Newlands on Wednesday.

The stolen vehicles have not yet been recovered. Investigations are continuing.

News
11 days ago

