Showroom vehicle thieves posed as guards to allay suspicion when alarm went off

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the audacious theft of high-end vehicles from the showroom floor of a dealership in Northcliff, Johannesburg.

Paul Maher Ford revealed in a statement on Facebook that seven suspects robbed its dealership on Beyers Naude Drive at 10.30pm on December 29, escaping with "five high-end vehicles from the floor".

The stolen vehicles are an orange Wildtrak 4x4; a white Ranger XLT 4x4; a white Ranger FX4 2.2 double cab; a silver Everest 3.2 XLT; and a white Everest 3.2 LTD.