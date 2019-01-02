South Africa

Two traffic cops in court for allegedly accepting R200 bribe

02 January 2019 - 10:58 By Ernest Mabuza
Two traffic cops stationed in Middelburg stand accused of accepting a bribe from a taxi driver.
Image: 123RF

Two traffic officers stationed at the Steve Tshwete local municipality will appear at the Middelburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face corruption charges.

The two were arrested on New Year’s Day after receiving a bribe from a taxi driver whom they had stopped and found fault with his vehicle.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said instead of giving the driver a traffic fine, they allegedly demanded R200 in cash which the driver handed over.

“The taxi driver then reported the matter to the police and on approaching the two suspects at the same spot where the incident had taken place, the suspects allegedly handed back the R200 back to the complainant allegedly in front of the police and were arrested on the spot,” Hlathi said.

