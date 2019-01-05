Three men die after allegedly forced to drink acid in suspected vigilante attack

After receiving information about a commotion in Hlalanikahle in the Vosman area on Friday afternoon, police had rushed to the scene where they were informed hat there were men being kept against their will somewhere in the vicinity.

“While the police were actively in the process of verifying the information, news broke that the same men have been sneaked out of the place where police were and whisked to another taxi rank at Extension 11.

“The relentless police swiftly dashed to the place, however, when they arrived they were told that there were dead bodies stashed in the offices of the taxi operators. Those narratives drew the attention of the police to investigate further at which point the allegations were confirmed,” police said.

“Initially it was reported that four men were abducted, now three were found dead, one still alive and was immediately hospitalised, but not before telling the police that their assailants were physically beating them up as well as forcing them to drink acid. Those allegations will be confirmed by the post-mortem which will be conducted,” police added.

Police have opened three counts of murder, attempted murder as well as kidnapping and are looking for the perpetrators.