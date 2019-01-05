South Africa

Three men die after allegedly forced to drink acid in suspected vigilante attack

05 January 2019 - 14:18 By TimesLIVE
Limpopo police are searching for a group of suspected vigilantes who allegedly forced three men to drink acid. File photo.
Limpopo police are searching for a group of suspected vigilantes who allegedly forced three men to drink acid. File photo.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspected vigilantes after the death of three men in Vosman near Witbank on Friday afternoon who were allegedly forced to drink acid after being accused of hijacking taxis.

A fourth victim apparently survived the attack and is in hospital.

“Information at police disposal revealed that four men were reportedly abducted from their respective places on Thursday and taken to some secret location where they were kept as well as assaulted, accused of hijacking taxis in and around Vosman,” police said.

Seven people arrested for allegedly killing two women accused of witchcraft

Eastern Cape police have arrested seven people, including two minors, for allegedly killing two women in Mount Ayliff over allegations of ...
News
18 days ago

After receiving information about a commotion in Hlalanikahle in the Vosman area on Friday afternoon, police had rushed to the scene where they were informed hat there were men being kept against their will somewhere in the vicinity.   

“While the police were actively in the process of verifying the  information, news broke that the same men have been sneaked out of the place where police were and whisked to another taxi rank at Extension 11.

“The relentless police swiftly dashed to the place, however, when they arrived they were told that there were dead bodies stashed in the offices of the taxi operators. Those narratives drew the attention of the police to investigate further at which point the allegations were confirmed,” police said.

“Initially it was reported that four men were abducted, now three were found dead, one still alive and was immediately hospitalised, but not before telling the police that their assailants were physically beating them up as well as forcing them to drink acid. Those allegations will be confirmed by the post-mortem which will be conducted,” police added.

Police have opened three counts of murder, attempted murder as well as kidnapping and are looking for the perpetrators.

READ MORE:

Mob justice suspected in 11 murders in North West in past fortnight

Rustenburg police are investigating cases of murder following the deaths of 11 people who were killed in separate incidents this week and ...
News
1 month ago

Teen who assaulted his mother beaten to death in Limpopo

A 17-year-old from Siloam, outside Thohoyandou, was beaten to death by the community after allegedly assaulting his mother, Limpopo police said on ...
News
1 month ago

Mob justice and taxi feuds account for most murders in Gauteng

A total of 657 women and children were killed in Gauteng during the 2017-2018 financial year. This is according to provincial police commissioner‚ ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Five killed in separate vigilante attacks in Mpumalanga South Africa
  2. All 2018 matric results live: check yours now South Africa
  3. Three men die after allegedly forced to drink acid in suspected vigilante attack South Africa
  4. Body of man recovered after boat capsizes in lake South Africa
  5. Two arrested for suspected gang-related killings in Westbury South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X