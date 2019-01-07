En Garde! Mayors are only allowed two bodyguards
Executive mayors, mayors and municipal speakers have been told they cannot have more than two bodyguards. But if they do, such a deviation can only come based on recommendations by the SA Police Service.
Councillors may also be accorded personal security subject to a threat and risk analysis, also conducted by the police.
This is contained in the gazetted “determination of upper limits of salaries, allowances and benefits of different members of municipal councils”.
