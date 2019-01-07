South Africa

En Garde! Mayors are only allowed two bodyguards

07 January 2019 - 07:00 By Bongani Mthethwa
Executive mayors, such as Johannesburg's first citizen, Herman Mashaba, will be allowed to earn R1.3m per annum from the next financial year.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Executive mayors, mayors and municipal speakers have been told they cannot have more than two bodyguards. But if they do, such a deviation can only come based on recommendations by the SA Police Service.

Councillors may also be accorded personal security subject to a threat and risk analysis, also conducted by the police.

This is contained in the gazetted “determination of upper limits of salaries, allowances and benefits of different members of municipal councils”.

