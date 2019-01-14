Mental evaluation for Witbank mom who allegedly killed her four children

Twenty-four-year old Zinhle Maditla, who is alleged to have killed her four children at their home in Klarinet, Witbank, will be sent for psychiatric evaluation.

Maditla appeared in the Witbank Magistrate's Court on Monday where her lawyer and the state prosecutor agreed to the evaluation.

She is expected to be admitted to a hospital in Ermelo and will return to court on February 14.

These developments come as Maditla's lawyer, Jabulani Maphete, submitted that Maditla could not have been in a "right state of mind when the alleged offence was committed".