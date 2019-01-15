Alleged Mpumalanga serial killer to apply for bail next week

A 30-year-old man who is suspected of killing three young girls in Secunda, Mpumalanga, will appear before the Evander Magistrate’s Court next Tuesday to apply for bail.

The man first appeared in court on Monday following his arrest on Friday.

He appeared in court again on Tuesday, where he faced three counts of murder, three counts of rape, three counts of kidnapping and one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The man, who had allegedly been terrorising the community of Embalenhle, Secunda, since 2016, was arrested during an integrated operation comprising of members of the police, the department of health and the National Prosecuting Authority.

The suspect has been linked through forensic investigation to several contact crimes involving young girls aged between 11 and 16.

According to information, the man would allegedly ambush his victims, drag them to nearby bushes at knife point, where he would sexually assault the victims before killing them.

All the bodies were recovered not far from each other and two of the victims are from the same family.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said as the investigation continues, more charges are likely to be added against the man.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma praised the team for a job well done in bringing to book and removing from “circulation” another dangerous suspect.

Zuma said police now needed to ensure that he was found guilty by a court of law.