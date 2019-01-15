Limpopo road flooded as heavy rains wreak havoc

With emergency services having spent the morning mopping up after Monday's storms, the weather service issued a fresh storm alert on Tuesday.

Tuesday's warnings were for heavy rain, damaging winds and possible hail across several provinces, including Gauteng.

A storm alert was issued for the whole of Gauteng for the period 3pm to 9pm.

Weather SA also warned that between midday and 11pm, severe thunderstorms - with possible heavy downpours, hail and strong winds - could erupt over the extreme eastern parts of the Free State and in the northeastern parts of North West.