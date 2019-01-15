South Africa

Limpopo road flooded as heavy rains wreak havoc

15 January 2019 - 19:06 By Ernest Mabuza
The R37 in Limpopo has been flooded as a result of heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon.
The R37 in Limpopo has been flooded as a result of heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: Gallo Images

The R37 between Motlolo and Burgersfort in Limpopo was flooded on Tuesday afternoon following heavy rains.

The Limpopo transport department said that heavy storms, flooding and lightning were also reported from Mokopane to Polokwane.

The department requested that sedan cars not use gravel roads.

The department also suggested an alternative route for people who needed to travel  between Motlolo and Burgersfort, which are about 30km apart.

The South African Weather Service had earlier warned of heavy downpours in a number of areas in Limpopo.

With emergency services having spent the morning mopping up after Monday's storms, the weather service issued a fresh storm alert on Tuesday.

Tuesday's warnings were for heavy rain, damaging winds and possible hail across several provinces, including Gauteng.

A storm alert was issued for the whole of Gauteng for the period 3pm to 9pm.

Weather SA also warned that between midday and 11pm, severe thunderstorms - with possible heavy downpours, hail and strong winds - could erupt over the extreme eastern parts of the Free State and in the northeastern parts of North West.

READ MORE:

Severe storms expected in several provinces

With emergency services having spent the morning mopping up after Monday's storms, the Weather Service has issued a fresh storm alert. Tuesday's ...
News
5 hours ago

Durban buffeted by strong winds

Gusts of wind as strong as 80km/h will be felt in Durban until late Saturday afternoon, the South African Weather Service said.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Alleged Mpumalanga serial killer to apply for bail next week South Africa
  2. Limpopo road flooded as heavy rains wreak havoc South Africa
  3. Lesufi urges community to find robbers who cleaned out mega-school South Africa
  4. At least one person killed as al Shabaab claim bloody attack in Nairobi Africa
  5. Rampant gang wars in the spotlight as child is shot in Cape Town suburb South Africa

Latest Videos

Hillbrow community mete out mob justice, set alleged robber alight
‘I am a good teacher!’ - Elana Barkhuizen speaks out after her suspension
X