Mpumalanga police arrest two Bitcoin kidnapping suspects

Mpumalanga police, after months of hard work, have arrested two people alleged to be behind the kidnapping of a Witbank teenager and the attempted kidnapping of a girl from Middelburg.

The incidents happened in May and August 2018.

In the Witbank case, the suspects demanded ransom in the form of Bitcoins for the safe return of the 13-year-old boy. Police suspect a similar plan in the second case, had the abduction succeeded.

"These cases were the first of their kind in Mpumalanga and a task team comprising of different units within the South African Police Service was immediately established by police management to investigate this matter," said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

"The dedicated formations left no stone unturned in their investigation, knitting all clues and eventually their efforts yielded positive results as the suspects were arrested thereafter at different locations," he added.

The suspects behind the kidnappings in the neighbouring towns are men aged 30 and 31. One was nabbed in November in Germiston in Gauteng, while the second was arrested in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on December 30.