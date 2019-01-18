MEC says 'everyone' must take responsibility for pupils' safety
Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has lauded principals, teachers and school governing body representatives who go the extra mile to ensure that learners get the best education.
"While other parents are complaining about their children, you feel the same pain but you keep quiet. I understand as a parent that sometimes you go the extra mile and neglect your own children," said Nkosi-Malobane.
The MEC was speaking at a breakfast session to discuss school safety with principals, school governing body members and local leaders in the community.
The session was held at the Heidelberg town hall.
She was "humbled" to be with principals entrusted with the mammoth responsibility of transforming the lives of learners.
She said the education system faced several challenges, including the quality of learning and teaching, and learner and teacher support resources.
"This is why the provincial government is continuously working to address poor quality schooling in all educational institutions in the province."
She said all underperforming schools in the district would be given special attention.
Sedibeng east district director Mosibudi Makhubela said their vision was for all pupils to perform at the highest level.
"We don't just want learners to pass. We want children to compete. We want learners to max their potential. We want to see quality passes. We want to see all of our schools become the best in our districts."
An emotional Makhubela said Ratanda Secondary School was described as "the worst in the district" in 2017 but is now the top township school in the district with a 100% pass rate and several diploma and bachelor passes.
Makhubela congratulated other well-performing schools in the district.
"There is no reason why our learners cannot perform like other children. There is no reason why we can't get a 100% pass rate in 2019."
Lucas Mbokazi from the Ekurhuleni east cluster community safety forum said safety at schools was a collective responsibility, not the responsibility of just law enforcement.
He said schools should be protected from break-ins and learners should feel safe.
"It is therefore important for us to take the responsibility of safety very seriously."
Springs station commander Brig Thembeka Gwebushe said the police were responsible for ensuring that citizens across the country were safe, including at schools.
"We are taking school safety very seriously. We are intensifying our patrols," said Gwebushe.