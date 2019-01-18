MEC says 'everyone' must take responsibility for pupils' safety

Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has lauded principals, teachers and school governing body representatives who go the extra mile to ensure that learners get the best education.

"While other parents are complaining about their children, you feel the same pain but you keep quiet. I understand as a parent that sometimes you go the extra mile and neglect your own children," said Nkosi-Malobane.

The MEC was speaking at a breakfast session to discuss school safety with principals, school governing body members and local leaders in the community.

The session was held at the Heidelberg town hall.

She was "humbled" to be with principals entrusted with the mammoth responsibility of transforming the lives of learners.