Respected SA ambassador Dumisani Kumalo dies aged 71

Lindiwe Sisulu, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, on Monday paid her respects to the family and friends of the former permanent representative of South Africa to the United Nations (UN) in New York, Ambassador Dumisani Kumalo, who died on Sunday.

Born in September 1947, Kumalo left a rich legacy as a multilateralist, she said.

“South Africans must celebrate the contribution Ambassador Kumalo made in the fight against apartheid during his years in exile in the United States, which culminated in the UN Security Council recognising apartheid as a crime against humanity. Ambassador Kumalo played an important role in promoting multilateralism and a strengthened and reformed United Nations. At a time when multilateralism is under threat, his experience is wisdom will be sorely missed,” said Sisulu.