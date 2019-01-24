WATCH | Bosasa's 'Watson had Zuma in his pocket’ - Agrizzi tells state capture commission

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo commission that his boss, Gavin Watson, had former president Jacob Zuma in his pocket.

Agrizzi said Watson had the type of relationship with Zuma where he could tell him what to do. An audio clip, dated May 8 2016, was played at the commission in which Watson tells former correctional services boss Linda Mti and Agrizzi what he intends to say when he speaks to Zuma.

The meetings with Zuma were as a result of former National Prosecuting Authority heavyweight Nomgcobo Jiba failing to quash a case looking into Bosasa's dodgy dealings.

In the recording, Watson tells Zuma in the role play: "Mr President, we need to get to get this thing closed down… We need to get the right people in the right place. [Berning] Ntlemeza is the right guy at that place. Now we have to get the right person at the NPA…"