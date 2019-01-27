R80m 'hush money' for Agrizzi’s silence

The Watson family offered to pay Angelo Agrizzi up to R80m in return for agreeing not to spill the beans about corrupt activities at Bosasa, according to leaked documents.

The hush payment was disguised in an elaborate business deal proposal, in which, amongst other things, Agrizzi would set up a new company, Newco, to which Bosasa boss Gavin Watson would pay up to R10m a year, for six years.

In exchange, Agrizzi was to back out of an undertaking he had given the media to release details of corruption at Bosasa.

Gavin Watson did not respond to questions yesterday.

Agrizzi yesterday confirmed several attempts by the Watsons and Bosasa to lure him back to the company.

