Colossal crisis: Farmers wrung dry by drought
28 January 2019 - 07:00
The drought in SA destroyed 31,000 jobs in the agricultural sector and cost the country R7bn.
Food security and affordable food in SA are at risk as embattled farmers struggle to cope financially and emotionally with the effects of the continuing drought.
The latest drought report released by Agri SA, a federation of agricultural organisations, paints a bleak picture of the prevailing situation in SA’s agricultural sector.
