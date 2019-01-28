South Africa

Four arrested after protesters close voting station in Krugersdorp

28 January 2019 - 12:42 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A voting station in Krugersdorp was closed at the weekend due to protests. Protests were also reported in Mpumalanga (Secunda, Bushbuckridge and Gert Sibande), North West (Rustenburg) and the Northern Cape (Dikgatlhong).
Image: Gallo Images

Four suspects have been arrested and charged with public violence and malicious damage to property following protests in Munsieville township in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Kay Makubele said the protesters vandalised a Metrorail train, burnt a coach and derailed two others. They also blockaded roads.  

According to a report by EWN, residents did this to express their frustration with the ANC government, which they said had been ignoring their many requests to communicate.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene, where residents ordered police not to help IEC officials reopen the voting station.

Protests were also reported in Mpumalanga (Secunda, Bushbuckridge and Gert Sibande), North West (Rustenburg) and the Northern Cape (Dikgatlhong). 

