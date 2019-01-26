Voter registration in some parts of SA marred by protests

Areas where community protests were reported included:

Eastern Cape: Amahlati; Mbizana; Thabankulu

Free State: Bloemfontein (Khayelitsha)

Gauteng: Tshwane (Mooiplaas; Pienaarspoort); Ekurhuleni (Kathlehong; Boksburg; Sebokeng); West Rand (Munsieville); Johannesburg (Lawley; Ivory Park)

KwaZulu-Natal: Ulundi; uMsunduzi; Ndwedwe;

Limpopo: Elias Motsoaledi; Polokwane; Ramamabolo; Giyani;

Mpumalanga: Gert Sibande; Sekunda; Bushbuckridge

North West: Rustenburg

Northern Cape: Dikgatlhong

Western Cape: Gugulethu

The commission has urged all South Africans to make use of the final opening of voting stations this weekend to register and update addresses for the upcoming national and provincial elections.

“Our contact centre is experiencing high call volumes which we are efficiently handling. So far, we received 2,700 calls, 300 social media queries and 200 e-mails since 8am,” the commission said in a statement.

The IEC also said the inclement weather conditions in most provinces had affected access to voting stations.

“In particular, voting stations located in tents were affected by strong winds and heavy rains in the eastern Free State, parts of Gauteng, the coastal regions of KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Limpopo,” the commission said.

Despite the minimal interferences, the commission said reports from its provincial operations confirmed the opening of approximately 99% of the 22,925 voting stations on time and a steady stream of eligible voters visiting stations to register and update their registration details.