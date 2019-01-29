Outpouring of support after ANC MP Tasneem Motara reveals HIV status

Mosumi, who publicly shared her HIV status via Twitter in July 2018, says Motara's former lover was not only threatening to invade her privacy but was also subjecting her to emotional abuse.

"Tasneem's story is a typical example of how society and even some partners can use one's HIV status to abuse them emotionally. I'm just glad that Tasneem stood her ground and went on to disclose her status to the whole country. I commend her for her bravery," said Mosumi.

Before coming out publicly, Mosumi interacted with HIV-positive women she met at a clinic. She said they all shared a fear of discrimination, and their stories inspired her commitment to fight the stigma around HIV.