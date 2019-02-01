South Africa

Luke Skywalker's trial for attempting to murder wife restarts in May

01 February 2019 - 18:25 By Sipokazi Fokazi
Luke Skywalker is accused of attempting to kill his wife in their Cape Town home.
Luke Skywalker is accused of attempting to kill his wife in their Cape Town home.
Image: University of Cape Town

Details of how a Cape Town martial artist, Luke Skywalker, allegedly tried to kill his wife will be known in May when his trial resumes.

On Friday, 45-year-old Skywalker, who may be recognisable to South Africans as the face of an advertising campaign by the Spur restaurant chain, appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.  

Luke Skywalker, right, in a picture he posted on Twitter
Luke Skywalker, right, in a picture he posted on Twitter
Image: Twitter/Luke Skywalker

He is accused of attacking his wife, Patricia Skywalker, by repeatedly slapping, punching and strangling her over two days at the end of December 2017 and of holding her against her will at their West Beach home.

Both the prosecution and defence lawyer William Booth said they would be ready to proceed with the trial on May 20, following discussions and an exchange of exhibits.

The court heard that attempts to mediate between Skywalker and his now former wife had been unsuccessful.

Booth said most of the exhibits, including an audio-visual recording from the defence, has been agreed on. He promised to whittle down the number of defence witnesses.

“At least we know that a lot of the evidence will not be disputed. That should save us time when the case resumes. In the meantime we will finalise the list of exhibits,” he told magistrate Wilma van der Merwe.

Skywalker, who is a director of the Shaolin Kung Fu Institute of South Africa, has opened a case of assault against his former wife.

MORE

Spanish dentist accused of murdering twin children dies in prison

Mario-César Deus Yela, who stands accused of murdering his twin children, has died in Cape Town's Pollsmoor prison.
News
18 days ago

‘I crave raw primal sex’: Murder accused Packham’s e-mail to a friend

The inquiry into murder accused businessman Rob Packham’s breach of his bail conditions lifted the lid on his odd behaviour, which included pestering ...
News
1 month ago

Loadshedding delays testimony of Jason Rohde's daughters

Jason Rohde, the businessman convicted of murdering his wife, arrived at the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday to listen to his daughters giving ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Another fire burning on Table Mountain South Africa
  2. Luke Skywalker's trial for attempting to murder wife restarts in May South Africa
  3. Ford Kuga burns on East London expressway South Africa
  4. Mondli Gungubele and most of PIC board quit South Africa
  5. Water tanker torched in Umlazi as service-delivery protests continue News

Latest Videos

Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
X