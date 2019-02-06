South Africa

Hoërskool Driehoek to remain closed

06 February 2019 - 06:45 By Naledi Shange
Three pupils died when a walkway at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark collapsed on February 1 2019.
Image: Masi Losi

The Gauteng Department of Education has announced that school activities at Hoërskool Driehoek would not resume on Wednesday, as earlier announced.

"Hoërskool Driehoek remains closed. Grade 12 pupils will not resume curriculum as earlier reported. Structural engineers appointed by the department, commenced with their assessment [on Tuesday]," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

"A report is expected on Wednesday [and] more information will be shared on a way forward," he said.

The department had prioritised the quick return of the matrics to the school, saying it was paramount that their activities faced as few disruptions as possible.

Classes for the entire school were suspended on Friday after tragedy struck at the Vanderbijlpark school.

A concrete walkway connecting two sections collapsed shortly after school commenced o. Friday, crushing pupils. Three of them died on the scene while a fourth later died in hospital. Scores of other students were injured with at least one being confirmed to have been left paralyzed.

As the community continues to grieve following the disaster, support groups and counsellors have been deployed to the school to support those affected.

The funerals of the children who died will take place from Thursday to Saturday.

