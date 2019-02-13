Five things to know about Tshwane's new mayor

Stevens Mokgalapa was appointed as the new mayor of Tshwane on Tuesday during a special council meeting.



Mokgalapa, who is a member of the DA, takes over from Solly Msimanga who resigned from his post in January to focus on his candidacy for the premier of Gauteng.



Here are are five things you need to know about Stevens Mokgalapa:



He was born and raised in Tshwane, where he also worked and served as a ward councillor for nine years.



Upon joining the DA, he was appointed as regional executive, branch chair and town strategy member.



Mokgalapa holds an undergraduate degree in political science and studied honours in international relations from the University of Pretoria.



Until his appointment as mayor, he was a member of the parliamentary portfolio committee on international relations and cooperation starting from 2014.



He was also a member of the portfolio committee on human settlements until 2014.