Massive project sees 43 schools built in Gauteng

18 February 2019 - 10:01 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will unveil a new school every week until the end of March.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will unveil a new school every week until the end of March.
A massive school infrastructure programme by the Gauteng Department of Education will see the unveiling of new schools every week until the end of March.

The department said  by then  43 new schools would have been unveiled.

The project began in the 2014/2015 financial year, with the focus being on developing schools with facilities such as sports grounds, labs and learning equipment, including tablets.

“The department undertook the massive school infrastructure programme to address the demand for new spaces and rehabilitation of existing school infrastructure,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi proudly shared his department’s milestone on Twitter, saying the project was close to his heart.

Mabona said the project also prioritised the eradication of pit latrine toilets in the province’s schools. 

An amount of R120,000 a year for minor repairs would be allocated to each school with a capacity of 1,000 pupils . 

School vandalism and burglary remained one of the department’s biggest challenges.

Mabona said while they were accountable for their infrastructure, school governing bodies (SGB) were primarily responsible for the maintenance and smooth operation of the schools. 

The majority of schools with structural defects were in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, according to a report released on Friday by the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysers Unie (SAOU).

It said infrastructure schools deemed to be dangerous included staircases, asbestos classrooms and cracked walls.  

