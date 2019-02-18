Massive project sees 43 schools built in Gauteng

A massive school infrastructure programme by the Gauteng Department of Education will see the unveiling of new schools every week until the end of March.

The department said by then 43 new schools would have been unveiled.

The project began in the 2014/2015 financial year, with the focus being on developing schools with facilities such as sports grounds, labs and learning equipment, including tablets.

“The department undertook the massive school infrastructure programme to address the demand for new spaces and rehabilitation of existing school infrastructure,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi proudly shared his department’s milestone on Twitter, saying the project was close to his heart.