Massive project sees 43 schools built in Gauteng
A massive school infrastructure programme by the Gauteng Department of Education will see the unveiling of new schools every week until the end of March.
The department said by then 43 new schools would have been unveiled.
The project began in the 2014/2015 financial year, with the focus being on developing schools with facilities such as sports grounds, labs and learning equipment, including tablets.
“The department undertook the massive school infrastructure programme to address the demand for new spaces and rehabilitation of existing school infrastructure,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi proudly shared his department’s milestone on Twitter, saying the project was close to his heart.
From next week until the end of March 2019 we are now going to open a new school every week. A total of 8 brand new schools in two months. The future of our children is now brighter than before #NewSchoolEveryWeek pic.twitter.com/AgqlhaASiy— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 4, 2019
On Wednesday, 16th January 2019, we are handing over this beauty to the community of Centurion #OneSchoolEveryMonth pic.twitter.com/dUUQMNojLX— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 14, 2019
Done ✅ with Protea Glen School! The community of Mayibuye, Kanana and Phomolong you are next, here’s your new school. #NewSchoolEveryWeek pic.twitter.com/65zV9nBxx5— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 14, 2019
Mabona said the project also prioritised the eradication of pit latrine toilets in the province’s schools.
An amount of R120,000 a year for minor repairs would be allocated to each school with a capacity of 1,000 pupils .
School vandalism and burglary remained one of the department’s biggest challenges.
Mabona said while they were accountable for their infrastructure, school governing bodies (SGB) were primarily responsible for the maintenance and smooth operation of the schools.
The majority of schools with structural defects were in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, according to a report released on Friday by the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysers Unie (SAOU).
It said infrastructure schools deemed to be dangerous included staircases, asbestos classrooms and cracked walls.