WATCH | Teacher inspires learners - by shouting at them!

A teacher from Bracken High School in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, has been lauded after he was filmed praising a student for her good work.

Clearly, motivation is key in his class.

In the video, which went viral on social media this week, Wayne Tewson is seen walking to one of his students, shouting: “What is this?”

The grade 10 pupil, who at first looks confused and nervous, is heard saying: “It is my work, sir.”

Tewson responds by shouting: “This is absolutely brilliant!”

“Thank you, sir,” says the relieved learner.

Tewson pages through her book, slams his fist on the desk and shouts: “This is incredible! Go to the front! Go to the front so we can clap!”

The girl walks to the front of the class while being cheered on by her classmates.

The passionate Tewson started his career as a student teacher at the school in 2006.

The creative arts and design teacher said an important lesson he learnt from his father when he was younger was that one should always give back. “Within these life lessons I found I was called to work with children,” he said.

“The older generation often complain that the youth have a bad attitude, they are lazy and overly sensitive. At the end of the day, the children will be the ones controlling my pension plan, so we need to ensure they have a good education.”

The 34-year-old said he was encouraged to change his approach to teaching by making it more positive to inspire his learners.

“Lately, students across the world have been trying to catch teachers ranting or shouting in class at any moment. I just created a twist and made it positive. We had a good laugh after they put down their phones.

“Teaching techniques have to change and adapt. What worked yesterday might not work today, so I keep the kids on their toes. They never know what to expect. In that way I know they will be paying attention. And humour goes a long way, especially if you have to teach something less interesting.”

Tewson said he was overwhelmed by the positive comments the video had received on social media. “South Africa has an incredible sense of humour. My favourite comments are ‘Give that teacher some land’ and ‘I’m going to e-wallet Tops, go get your Bells, sir’.”

The school’s deputy principal, Marthie Kruger, praised Tewson for his teaching method.

“It seems as if negative publicity regarding education is the norm nowadays. It is refreshing to see something positive getting so much attention,” said Kruger.

“We are proud that one of our staff members took this initiative and hope that this motivates other educators to remain positive in a negative press environment.”