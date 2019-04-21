Over 500 arrests and 65,000 traffic fines since start of Easter weekend

Traffic officials have arrested more than 500 motorists and issued more than 65,000 traffic fines since the start of the Easter holidays.

“Preliminary statistics reported to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) by provincial authorities indicate that 549 motorists have been arrested so far with 312 of them caught for driving under the influence of alcohol,” the transport department’s agency responsible for road safety said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The RTMC said the roads were extremely busy on Thursday and Friday when motorists set out on their long distance trips.

“A total of 92,629 vehicles were recorded as having passed the tollgates on the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. A total of 51,647 were recorded on the N1 between Gauteng and Limpopo on the same day.”

The RTMC said authorities staged 79 roadblocks on different routes and issued more than 65,000 traffic fines.